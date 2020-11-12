January 23, 1944 – November 10, 2020 (age 76)

Charles Paul Olson Jr. died November 10, 2020 in Ogden, Utah.

He was born January 23, 1944 in Bethesda, Maryland. He was the first baby born in the newly-built Suburban Hospital, even before they were able to hang the drapes over the windows.

He spent his first year living in Logan, Utah with his mother and paternal grandparents while his father was stationed in the Pacific during WWII. The next three years were spent in the Washington D. C. area while his father was in law school and in 1948 the family returned to Logan where Charlie spent his formative years. He attended Logan City schools, where he participated in R.O.T.C. and was chosen to attend the Utah American Legion Boys’ State in 1961.

He graduated from Utah State University where he was affiliated with Sigma Chi fraternity and R.O.T.C. After graduation he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U. S. Army and entered active duty. He spent a year in Korea manning the missile defense system.

He married Kathleen Louise Lindquist (later divorced) during his last year of college, and after his military service they moved their family to Salt Lake City where he worked in a number of occupations including owning a private club with his brother Keith. He liked to fish and, when living in Oregon, enjoyed exploring the Cascades.

Charlie spent the past ten years in Brigham City under the care of angels at Pioneer Care Center. A special thanks to the healthcare heroes at Harrison Pointe COVID unit. Our love and appreciation for your valuable service is immeasurable.

He is survived by his children; Charles Paul (Darlene) Olson, III; Jeffrey Olson and Julie (Brent) Scherzinger, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also two sisters Kathryne Olson (Jose) Quirarte and Debra (Annie) Olson. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Keith and former wife Kathy.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Logan City Cemetery, 1000 North 1200 East, Logan, Utah.

