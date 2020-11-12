Lester Charles Wheatley

1923 – November 8, 2020 (age97)

A great person passed away November 8, 2020. He was loved and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

Lester Wheatley was born in Weston, Idaho to Michael and Agnes Wheatley. He lived in Robin, Idaho until WWII took him to Europe and on to Paris on V-Day.

He married his sweetheart Carole “Benon” Harris soon after the end of the war (solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple), a wonderful marriage cut short at 52 years when Benon passed away 20 years ago. Lester and Benon lived in Provo long enough to graduate BYU, then worked and lived in Pocatello for a decade. The couple moved to Tremonton in 1961 and made it their home through cherished friendships and civic engagement. Lester was co-owner of Crump-Wheatley Motor with his lifelong friend, Glen Crump.

Lester is survived by six sons: Kimbal (Debbra), Scott (Gaye), Alan (Karla), David (Carol), Mark (Lori), and Jeff. Lester was delighted with his growing family of daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Lester was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, all his siblings (Leon, Helen, Wayne, and Jack), grandson Jonathan and most of his friends.

Lester was known by everyone as a “good guy.” He was passionate about fairness, kind to everyone, enjoyed serving others, and was just plain being friendly to everyone he encountered. There were many facets to the lives of Lester and Benon Wheatley, but serving their family, their church and their community stand out in lives well spent.

He went to a lot of funerals as his friends passed on but will not get a traditional one himself. So, everyone who knows Lester, please join our family in reflecting on and celebrating the excellent life of our friend. His family knows Lester would be most pleased if his passing caused just a little bit more love in the world. In lieu of flowers, reach out to someone and spread a little love in his name.

In lieu of a traditional funeral, his immediate family (only) will conduct a graveside service, which will be recorded and available by clicking here soon after Saturday, November 21, 2020. You can also post tributes to Lester on the same site and we ask that you do.

Our many thanks go out to Lester’s dear friends, neighbors and Ward members who reached out to help and comfort him over the years. A special thanks to all the folks at Bear River Valley Hospital, Primrose Home Care and Hospice, and the George Wahlen Veterans Home for their devoted care.

