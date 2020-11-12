Malouf hires Logan native to help navigate company growth

The Malouf™ network has over 55 brands and businesses generates revenue that fuels the Malouf Foundation’s fight again child sexual exploitation. As Utah’s largest Certified B Corporation®, the company Malouf focuses on using their business as a force for good by serving a triple bottom line of people, planet, and profits.

NIBLEY — Malouf™ recently hired Matthew Croshaw to lead strategies for organization effectiveness inclusive of organization design, talent & leader development for their growing network of companies. His experience has adeptly prepared him to support the Malouf™ team as they undergo rapid growth.

Since 2004, the Logan native has worked for Parker Hannifin (PH), a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

While at Parker, he demonstrated a consistent track record of partnering with business leaders from a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets to craft strategies to improve employee engagement, enhance customer experiences, profitably grow the business, and operationally and financially excel.

The focus of his efforts included building sustainable practices to increase talent and leadership strength throughout Parker’s 49-country, 50,000-employee footprint.

The Utah State University alum sees a large degree of overlap between Malouf™ and Parker.

“Both organizations benefit from a center-led, decentralized approach to business,” Crowshaw said. “I came to work at Malouf™ because of the bias Malouf has to quickly respond to growth opportunities in diverse markets while strategically growing their core businesses.”

He said installing strategies and frameworks to help leverage shared services, while building upon the Malouf culture, will exponentially benefit Malouf’s ability to be successful in their diversified approach to growing the business.

“Bedding was their catalyst, but now the mix of business includes tech, non-profit, real estate, venture capital, retail, and home goods industries,” Crowshaw said. “My goal is to crystalize a strategy that builds upon our unique competitive advantages to take our performance to the next level. Central to our ability to win will be our continued focus on people, planet, and profit.”

At Parker Crowshaw’s team helped develop strategies, structures, lateral capabilities, people practices and reward systems, and he plans to pursue similar objectives at Malouf™—starting with strategy.

“Malouf™ has an incredible culture, and their growth from 2003 is remarkable,” he said. “The fun work now is organizing around a shared strategy with the exceptional talent that comes to work every day here at Malouf.”

Having recently surpassed 700 employees in their central business (not including the teams at retail branch Downeast and venture capital firm Tamarak) the executive team at Malouf™ recognized the need for a focus on organizational effectiveness.

Sam Malouf, CEO and founder of Malouf™ could see keeping ahead of future growth was the key to continued success.

“Our teams are scaling so fast, and we want to make sure our plan is thoughtful, efficient and comprehensive,” Malouf said. “Matt will help retain our existing talent and culture and take us to brand new levels. With him on the team, we can meet any new challenge thrown our way.”

Malouf™ Companies spans 30 years, five states, and multiple industries.

Headquartered in the largely rural Cache Valley, Malouf™ Companies brings high-quality jobs and economic stimulus to northern Utah, employing over 1,200 people and operating in three corporate offices and six distribution centers.

The Malouf™ network of over 55 brands and businesses generates revenue that fuels the Malouf Foundation’s fight again child sexual exploitation. As Utah’s largest Certified B Corporation®, the company focuses on using their business as a force for good by serving a triple bottom line of people, planet, and profits.