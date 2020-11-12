Utah State men’s basketball to open its 2020-21 season on Nov. 25

Utah State Aggies head coach Craig Smith reacts to a play during play against the San Diego State Aztec Warriors in the Mountain West Championship game in Las Vegas, NV, on March 16. The Aggies won against the Aztecs, 64-57, and will be an automatic berth in the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men’s basketball non-conference schedule has begun to take shape as the staff has announced the Aggies will begin the season at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D., Nov. 25-27.

“We are thrilled to be participating in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover event,” USU head men’s basketball coach Craig Smith said. “This event will have an NCAA Tournament vibe and will be first class in every aspect. The Sanford Pentagon is a unique, state-of-the-art arena that oozes with nostalgia and honors the history of the great game of basketball.

“Complete Sports Management, led by Lea Miller, is held in the highest regard in the basketball world for hosting amazing tournaments,” he continued. “With Sanford Health, a pioneer in the health and medical field, I can speak with first-hand knowledge that our team, and every team participating, will have a tremendous experience and are in great hands with safety and health as the highest priority. We are looking forward to a fantastic experience.”

The eight-team tournament will be played inside the Sanford Pentagon and includes West Virginia, Texas A&M, Saint Mary’s, Memphis, Creighton, South Dakota State and Wichita State. The Aggies are slated to play Wichita State in their opening contest on Wednesday, Nov. 25, tipping against the Shockers at 7:30 p.m. (MT). The matchup with WSU marks the 12th meeting between the two programs, with Utah State leading all-time series, 6-5, and having won three of the last five.

The tournament continues Thanksgiving Day with the Aggies scheduled to play either Creighton or South Dakota State. Utah State will wrap up the competition on Friday, November 27, as the championship and various consolation games will be played throughout the day.

All-time against the field, USU is 2-2 against Creighton, 4-1 against South Dakota State, 1-2 against Texas A&M and 6-5 against St. Mary’s. West Virginia and Memphis would be first-time opponents for the Aggies.

Every game of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks as the Aggies’ first matchup against Wichita State will be seen on ESPN2.

The rest of the non-conference schedule and an updated MW slate is anticipated to be released soon.

