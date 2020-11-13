December 8, 1959 – November 6, 2020 (age 60)

Brian Charles Elbert passed away on November 6, 2020 at his home in Logan, Utah after battling multiple medical issues for the past several years.

Brian was born to Marlow and Darlene Elbert on December 8, 1959 in Fullerton, California. He was the middle child of two brothers Kurt (Kelly) Elbert and Glen Elbert.

Brian lived in Fullerton, California and Logan, Utah. He graduated from Logan High School in 1978. He worked at Mountain Farms as a forklift operator and Logan City in the water and sewer department.

Brian was known for his contagious laugh and easygoing personality. He loved to ride his motorcycles, dirt bikes and jet skis.

Brian is survived by his one and only daughter, Charlie Jo. She was the light of his life. Brian was so proud of her accomplishments. She took such good care of her daddy. He is preceded in death by his mother, Darlene Elbert.

We will be having a celebration of life for close friends and family from 4:00 – 6:00pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 6890 North 1600 West, Smithfield, Utah. Enter through the north side door of the garage.

Due to COVID mandates that are in place, please wear a face mask and social distance.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.