CAPSA receives a $2 million gift to expand outreach office

A file photo of CAPSA Executive director Jill Anderson kicking off Domestic Violence Awareness Month at the Logan City Offices recently.

LOGAN – CAPSA, Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse, is adding a well-needed 9,575 sq. ft. expansion to their existing outreach facility which will help accommodate some of the growth they have seen over the past few years.

The expansion is being funded by a $2 million gift from the Charis Legacy Foundation and will increase the organization’s ability to respond to the increase in requests for domestic violence and sexual assault help by victims.

The Charis Legacy Foundation is a Cache Valley Nonprofit Corporation that lends support to various charitable and educational purposes.

Their mission is to provide financial and organizational assistance to qualified charitable and educational organizations in our community.

“I want to personally thank the Charis Legacy Foundation for their compassion and care for CAPSA, each individual and family we serve and this community,” Jill Anderson, CAPSA’s Executive Director said. “I will forever be grateful for their donation and friendship.”

The Charis Legacy Foundation’s gift was a surprise and a true blessing to the local organization, she said.

“The week after their CAPSA tour, representatives of the Charis Foundation came to CAPSA and said they wanted to fund this project in full,” Anderson said. “I was shocked. They saw the need and made the commitment without even being asked.”

Since 2015, CAPSA’s clinical therapy program has grown from a part-time staff to six full-time therapists, caseworkers have grown from five to seven full time social workers, and shelter staff have increased by two.

CAPSA now has more than 50 employees and has outgrown their outreach office.

MW Construction was hired as the general contractor for this project. They worked with CAPSA before building an emergency shelter in 2006, CAPSA’s Gail Bird Weinshenker Therapy Center and Mary Flynn Palley Children’s Center in 2017.

The new addition will feature a single entry for improved security and add 16 offices for clinical therapy and casework, a community education space, dedicated group rooms, create a Prevention Education Department area and an administrative space.

The construction for this addition began on November 10th with a goal to finish in the spring of 2021 – pending supply chain shortages due to COVID-19.

You can learn more about this project at www.capsa.org/building.

CAPSA is the state and federally-recognized domestic violence, sexual assault, sex trafficking, and rape crisis and recovery center for Cache and Rich counties. Founded in 1976 on the campus of Utah State University as a rape resource, CAPSA has expanded to provide emergency shelter, clinical therapy, community education, casework, and other resources to those affected by abuse.

Anyone who feels unsafe at home or within the confines of a relationship can call CAPSA’s 24-hour support phone line at 435-753-2500. A person in immediate danger should call 911.