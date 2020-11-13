COWBOY POETRY: Our Veterans

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

I’ve listened to my father talk ‘bout days of World War II. And how he proudly

served with pride. He wore the Navy Blue.

He waited danged near thirty years to speak about the war. Some visions still

unspeakable of sights he’d seen on shore.

But, he shows respect and proves it when he stands up for the flag. He says he

stands for men who came back just a lone dog tag.

He said he can’t forget when they were sailing back to shore. The sailors saw the

Golden Gate, knew they were home for sure.

Old Glory was then lowered. Sailors walked down off the ship. He watched the

roughest sea men covering up a quivering lip.

Last year my wife and I flew back to Washington DC. We viewed the War

Memorials. A sight for all to see.

Each structure is a tribute to the ones who served and died. The Vietnam

Memorial is where we stood and cried.

I wonder how my father feels when athletes take a knee. Especially when he

risked his life, so they’d have liberty.

I heard an older veteran say, “It darned near makes me gag when a spoiled and

overpaid athlete can disrespect our flag!”

My grandson asked me how I feel when athletes take a knee. I said, “It shows

audacity. For that I disagree.”

Tonight, when kneeling at my bed, I’ll thank the Lord up there for those who

served our country fending off the evil snare.

And when I pull the covers down, jump in and hit the sack, I know we’ll all be safe

cuz sure enough they had our back.

So, to every veteran, young and old, we’d like to say to you. “We country boys

respect you. It’s a thank you overdue.”