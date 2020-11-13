Damon Weeks Walton

Damon was born to Neale Stone Walton and Ethel Rhea Weeks Walton in Preston, (Franklin County), Idaho On October 26, 1960. His first few years were in Franklin and Bancroft Idaho. He was raised in Plain City, Utah and spent a few years in Bear River City, Utah living out the remainder of his days in Ogden, Utah.

Damon was a happy, energetic, mischievous, and full of laughter boy. If someone did something, he tried to do it even better! He loved to laugh and enjoyed it even more if he could get others to join in on the laughter.

Damon loved visiting his grandparents and especially being able to play on his Grandpa Weeks’ Tractor. He Loved his Grandma Coombs! Damon was her boy!

He loved anything outdoors. He was always trying to impress others with his accomplishments; many times, bringing laughter and tears with the entertainment.

Damon loved baseball; he was an excellent player. He had a wicked pitching arm and would strike out player after player.

Damon treasured time spent with all the neighborhood friends. Our front yard was always filled with children, fun and laughter. A few of those adventures were heart stopping and live on today!

Damon, his dad and brothers loved hunting. Many memories and stories were told over and over of their fun times and adventures while hunting.

Damon’s need for new challenges and adventures put him on the pathway to many wrong choices. Although he was living and doing the things he knew would lead to much heartache, he was unable and unwilling to change his course. Some of his new (friends) kept him treading down that road of destruction.

Damon was a friend to everyone. He would give, share, and care for those he came in contact with. The path he chose was a tough one, but he always seemed to be happy. He loved treats! Any goodies he got was always shared with those around him. He had a loving and giving heart.

He was always so excited for our visits. I can still hear his greeting “Hey, how are you doing? It’s good to see you! oh good! I love candy!” He didn’t hesitate to dive into the treat bag and start enjoying.

Damon passed away in Ogden, Utah on October 5, 2020. Although his life was filled with much turmoil, challenges, struggles, and pain, he always had a smile from ear to ear when he would see us. He loved those visits and those treats!!

Damon is survived by his parents: Rhea (Ted) Gregory, Plain City, Utah; Neale (Ursula) Walton, Thatcher, Idaho

His brothers and sisters: Melanie (Dennis) Wirick, Marriott/Slaterville, Utah; Jeanine Walton, Layton, Utah; Derek (Lisa) Walton, West Haven, Utah; Natalie (Jayson) Kelker, Syracuse, Utah; Ashley (Theresa) Walton, Ogden, Utah.

His siblings from another mother; Michael (Donna) Gregory, West Jordan, Utah; Brenda Hess, Idaho Falls, Idaho; Diane (Neil) Musilek, Wyoming; Robin (Bill) Rawlings, West Jordan, Utah; and Karen (Rob) Lattin, American Falls, Idaho. Too many aunts, uncles, nephews, and nieces to name.

Damon was preceded in death by his grandparents: Leslie and Doris Weeks, Geneal and Ruben Coombs, and Alfred and Loretta Walton, and Seth and Bernice Gregory. Also, some aunts, uncles, and cousins.

We know he was welcomed by so many loving relatives who were waiting to greet him.

Until We Meet Again Damon! We Love You!!

Rest in peace Damon. You’ve already been through Hell on Earth!

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Leavitt’s Mortuary.