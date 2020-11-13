Idaho governor ups restrictions, mobilizes national guard

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is mobilizing the Idaho National Guard and restricting group sizes to 10 or fewer to fight the coronavirus as infections and deaths surge across the state.

The Republican governor during a news conference Friday held remotely says the moves are needed because healthcare facilities are within weeks of having to ration care due to workers out sick with COVID-19.

The restrictions are a return to stage 2 of his plan to reopen the economy while slowing the spread of the virus. But in the latest version, bars, nightclubs and restaurants can continue operating, but customers must be seated.