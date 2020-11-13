Idaho governor ups restrictions, mobilizes national guard

Written by Keith Ridler - Associated Press
November 13, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is mobilizing the Idaho National Guard and restricting group sizes to 10 or fewer to fight the coronavirus as infections and deaths surge across the state.

The Republican governor during a news conference Friday held remotely says the moves are needed because healthcare facilities are within weeks of having to ration care due to workers out sick with COVID-19.

The restrictions are a return to stage 2 of his plan to reopen the economy while slowing the spread of the virus. But in the latest version, bars, nightclubs and restaurants can continue operating, but customers must be seated.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.