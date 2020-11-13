Logan man arrested for allegedly breaking into home and assaulting woman

LOGAN — A 34-year-old Logan man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting his estranged wife. Brandon W. Carlisle was booked early Friday morning into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police responded to a home late Thursday night after several individuals called 911 reporting a domestic dispute. The complainants stated they could hear a woman screaming and witnessed a man crawling through one of the home’s windows.

Officers spoke to the alleged victim. She claimed that Carlisle had stopped by to drop off her brother’s tools earlier that night. He reportedly became upset when she told him she didn’t want to stay together.

The woman said Carlisle appeared to have been drinking. She went back into the house and locked the front door.

The police report indicated, the woman told officers, Carlisle then opened the front window and climbed into the house. He dragged and threw her onto a couch, and held her down for approximately 10 minutes as she asked him to let her go and leave.

The alleged victim claimed the assault continued until police responded to the home.

Carlisle reportedly fled out the back door when officers knocked at the residence. He was later located and taken into custody.

According to court documents, a protective order was filed against Carlisle. He was arrested Nov. 1 for assaulting the same victim and is still awaiting trial.

Officers spoke to Carlisle, who denied going to the house or having any altercation with the woman.

Jail records show, Carlisle was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault, unlawful detention, domestic violence in the presence of a child and other offenses. He is being held without bail and will likely be arraigned on formal charges in 1st District Court Monday afternoon.

will@cvradio.com