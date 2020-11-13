August 12, 1934 – November 10, 2020 (age 86)

A Roy Boy Story…..

What is a Roy Boy story? A Roy Boy story is a story that dad would tell us kids at night before we went to bed. It was always about the mischief that he got into as a boy growing up, and we loved them. Please let us share with you the real life Roy Boy story.

After a hard fought battle with an aggressive cancer, Roy Lund Hanson Jr. of Providence, Utah passed away on November 10, 2020 in his home in the presence of his wife Elinor and daughter Connie.

Roy Lund Hanson Jr. was born August 12, 1934 in Pocatello, Idaho to Roy Lund Hanson Sr. and Renee Voorhees Hanson. Roy grew up in Southern California and spent seasons of his life in Manti, Utah. Roy graduated from Alexander Hamilton High School in Los Angeles, California in 1953 where he excelled in woodworking and became an excellent carpenter and furniture builder. This education served him well in his future career as a general contractor and home builder. He also was an inspector for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on the remodeling of the St. George, Logan and Manti temples.

After a five year courtship, he married his eternal sweetheart, Elinor Ann Hammer Hanson in the Los Angles Temple on June 5, 1958. Roy and Elinor enjoyed raising five children and taught them to love boating, Jeeping, skiing, snowmobiling and exploring the great outdoors. He taught his children to work hard and to play hard, which they greatly appreciated.

He and Elinor also loved spending time with their grandchildren and would travel across the country to support them in their various activities and was always their greatest cheerleader. He also loved seeing his great grandchildren when he had the opportunity. He was so proud of all of them and couldn’t speak about any of them without choking up. Even in the midst of his illness dad would ask about about his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. He would perk up with a FaceTime calls and put extra effort into communicating even though he was in pain or sick.

Dad was passionate about antique trucks, cars, trains and planes. He was a member of the Old Car Club and loved driving his old cars in parades, special occasions and going on tours across the west. He especially loved to take his kids and grandkids on rides up Providence Canyon in his old Jeep and driving around in his old Buick. A big kid at heart, he had a massive train collection and loved to set his trains up around the Christmas tree each year that would cover the entire floor. This always delighted his grandchildren and adopted neighborhood grandchildren. Dad was a student for life. He loved to study astronomy, weather patterns, topography maps, the ocean and so much more. He also could be found in his big red barn where he tinkered with his antique truck collection, built beautiful things out of wood and ate peanut M&M’s.

Dad loved to serve others and was regularly found helping and consulting neighbors on their various projects. He loved to anonymously plow the driveways of his neighbors after a snow storm. Dad had a passion for the Boy Scouts of America and was a leader for over 50 years. He received the distinguished Silver Beaver award and shared his knowledge with the scouts and loved teaching them life skills. He loved to share stories with us of his adventures with the scouts. He was a patriot. He loved his country and served in the Navy reserves for a season. He was always overcome with emotion when he saw an American flag or listened to a patriotic hymn.

He was a great connoisseur of food and loved to “help” in the kitchen as the official taste tester. Where there was food, Roy could be found hanging out. He loved Crown Burger in SLC, Utah and became an unofficial ambassador for them and proudly wore a jacket with their logo on it. He loved to treat his grandchildren to his favorite burger, onion rings and a Coke.

Dad loved to talk to people and talk and talk and talk. Dad never met a stranger; everyone was his friend whether they knew it or not. He loved to tease people and share a laugh with them.

Dad, We love you, salute you and we will miss you. We also want you to know that we think you are the sharpest tool in the shed or in your case The Big Red Barn!

Dad is survived by his beloved wife, Elinor Hammer Hanson; 5 children; 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren

Son – Tom (Annette) Hanson,

Stephen (Marcie) Hanson

Greyson

Emirie

Baylie

Lillie

Jordan (Becca) Hanson

Torin

Andi

Sage

Trevor

Kolton (Kenzie) Hanson

Son – Stephen (Karen) Hanson

Kaya

Cisco

Daughter – Bonnie (Jeffrey) Kelly

Scott (Sara) Kelly

Brianna

Lillian

Brianna

Lindsay (Greg) Warner

Coco

Jake (Emily) Kelly

Nicole (Shane) Massey

Son – Dean (Tamie) Hanson

Charlie

Holden

Austin

Hayden

Dawson

Daughter – Connie Hanson Coleman

Alex

Cade

Joshua

Olivia

A “drive up” visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 4:00 – 5:00pm at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan, Utah where guests are invited to drive up and remain in their vehicle and visit with the family. A viewing will also be held prior to the services on Friday morning, November 20, 2020 from 9:00 – 9:45am. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the White Pine Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 3:30pm in the Manti City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://bestfriends.org

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.