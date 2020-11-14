High School Football Scoreboard: Nov. 13, 2020

Ridgeline Football vs Sky View, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Smithfield, Utah. (Rick Parker, Photographer)

#1 Sky View 28, #4 Ridgeline 0 in Utah 4A semifinal

– Next week: #1 Sky View vs #2 Pine View in the Utah 4A football championship at Dixie State University on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 12:30 p.m. The championship game will be broadcast on 106.9 The FAN, on 1390 AM, on the 106.9 The FAN mobile app and streaming online here: https://streamdb7web.securenetsystems.net/v5/index.cfm?stationCallSign=KLGN3

#1 West Side 7, #4 Declo 0 in Idaho 2A semifinal

– Next week: #1 West Side vs #3 Firth in the Idaho 2A football championship at Madison High School. The time and date of the kickoff is still to be determined.