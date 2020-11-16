Jason Shelley dismissed from Utah State football team

Written by Doug Hoffman USU Media Relations
November 16, 2020
Junior quarterback Jason Shelley dismissed from USU football team. (Photo: Clint Allen)

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State interim head football coach Frank Maile announced Sunday that junior quarterback Jason Shelley has been dismissed from the team for a violation of team rules. Maile will not comment on this matter moving forward.

Shelley, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound quarterback from Frisco, Texas (Lone Star HS/Utah) had started each of USU’s first four games this year and was 51-of-99 (.515) passing for 420 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Shelley transferred to Utah State last summer after spending the past three seasons at Utah, where he redshirted in 2017 and played in 19 total games, including five starts, in 2018 and 2019.

