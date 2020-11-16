October 12, 1933 – November 16, 2020 (age 87)

Joan Nelson Brog returned to her Heavenly Father November 13, 2020 in North Logan, Utah at Maple Springs.

She was born October 12, 1933, the daughter of Eva Nield and Clarence Nelson and the youngest of three children. She was so adorable that she was entered into a baby contest and received first place.

Joan attended Star Valley High school where she excelled in academics, was a twirler in the marching band, a member of the Pep Club and a rodeo queen.

Joan married Roy Alvin Brog in 1950 and immediately took residence in Switzerland where the first of her seven children was born, Blake Nelson (Holly Thompson). Added to the family after returning to the states were, Sue Ann (Robert J. Balls), Vrena Lee (Craig William Flint), Daniel Roy (Debra Dee Lusk), Kenneth Clair (Vicky Steele), John Nicklaus, and Koz Nathan (Carie Toone).

When Joan was eight years old she was baptized at her father’s cheese factory in a large cheese vat and became a member of the LDS Church. She loved church choirs, church magazines, her church membership, and church leaders. Anything about the church, she loved. She was a dedicated church worker regardless of the call. Joan loved the Relief Society and served as Relief Society President, Primary President, Young Women’s leader and teacher.

Joan was an excellent employee. She provided childcare; worked for restaurants, worked as a cashier and also as a secretary. Her last jobs at Utah State Bookstore and Institute of Religion were especially enjoyable to her.

Joan was an exceptional homemaker. She was a bread maker, canned vegetables and fruit and homemade jam was always found on her table. She made soap and sewed many of her family’s clothes. She was a great meal planner and always had a balanced, nutritious meal on the table for her family, or anyone else who may stop by. She loved to cook and she showed her love by feeding the masses.

Joan possessed a special talent for making those she came in contact with feel important and loved as well as taking care of the sick and down trodden. She had a healing touch and compassion that blessed many. To know Joan was to love her. She will always be treasured and she will surely be missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and relatives.

Meeting Joan on the other side will be her parents, her husband, Roy Alvin Brog, a sister, Vona Vee Luthi, and a brother, Neil Nelson along with Craig William Flint, a son-in-law, and Nathan William Flint, a grandson.

Our heartfelt thanks to all that loved and cared for mother. Thanks to Mom’s wonderful neighbors, close friends and relatives. You brought her such joy with your phone calls, personal visits, gifts and meals. We also love and appreciate the wonderful team at Maple Springs and last but not least our Hospice nurse, Becky.

Funeral services will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Allen Mortuary of North Logan, 400 East 1800 North in Logan, Utah. The viewing will begin at 10:00am and services at 11:00am. Dedication of the grave will follow at the Hyde Park Cemetery. Due to COVID, services will be limited to family and close friends.