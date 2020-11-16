Logan City Council moves to meeting via ZOOM

LOGAN – In a sign of deepening concern about the rising rate of local coronavirus infections, the Logan City Council has cancelled all public attendance at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Instead, city executive secretary Teresa Harris confirmed that meeting will be held via ZOOM technology for the first time.

The meeting agenda published Nov. 13 announced that there will be no public meeting held at the Logan City Hall on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March, the city council has previously held some meetings with no members of the public in attendance. But the members of the council themselves have always met in-person previously.

On Tuesday, however, even the council members will attend remotely via video conferencing technology.

That announcement comes as the number of local COVID-19 cases continues to spike. On the day that the city agenda was issued, officials of the Bear River Health Department reported 252 new cases of the coronavirus district, plus two deaths in Box Elder County.

Harris said city residents may access the City Council meeting as a ZOOM webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82133701105

She added that instructions for downloading and using ZOOM can be found at https://support.zoom.us/he/en-us/articles/201362193-Joining-a-Meeting

Logan City Council meetings are televised live as a public service on Channel 17, on the City of Logan Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityoflogan or on KSL Live at https://live.ksl.com

City residents can also listen to an audio version of Tuesday’s council meeting by calling 1-669-900-9128.

The Logan City Council meeting is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The meeting’s agenda includes adjustments to the city’s 2020-21 operating budget and a public hearing regarding a proposed amendment to the city’s ordinances governing recreational vehicles park occupancy.