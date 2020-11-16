Logan man confesses to sexually assaulting second woman during date

Booking photo for Kaleb M. Barclay (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — A 23-year-old Logan man, already awaiting sentencing for sexually abusing a woman during a date, has confessed to sexually assaulting a second woman during a later date. Kaleb M. Barclay waived his rights to a fair trial and accepted a plea deal in the second case.

Barclay participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He pleaded guilty to one count of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. In the first case, he previously pleaded guilty to one count of attempted forcible sexual abuse, amended to a third-degree felony.

Defense attorney Christian Hansen explained to the court, prosecutors dropped two remaining charges as part of the plea agreement. They also agreed to recommend Barclay be ordered to complete an inpatient treatment program and 12 months in jail as part of sentencing.

According to an arrest report, a woman called the Cache County Sheriff’s Office in September, reporting that she had been sexually assaulted two days earlier while on a date with Barclay. She claimed to have met the suspect on social media and had exchanged several messages and texts.

The alleged victim told deputies she agreed to go out with Barclay Sept. 17. The suspect had asked if they could drive to the Benson Marina area to go star gazing, which she agreed upon.

The woman described how after arriving at the marina, Barclay began to grope and forcefully kiss her as she declined and tried to resist. He continued to sexually assault her and tried to place her hands on his private area. The woman refused to touch him and asked to be taken home, which he did, while telling her not to tell anyone what had happened.

In September 2019, Barclay was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman he met on a dating app commonly used by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The woman told officers that while the two were parked eating dinner, he began grabbing her, while forcefully kissing her. He also took her hands and made her touch him inappropriately.

During Monday’s court appearance, Judge Brian Cannell accepted Barclay’s guilty plea after attorneys verified that the victims of both cases were in favor of resolution. He scheduled sentencing for Jan. 4.

Barclay remains incarcerated in the Cache County Jail since being arrested in September. He could face up to 15 years in prison, depending on whether or not Judge Cannell chooses to follow attorney’s recommendations.

