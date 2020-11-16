Logan man pleads guilty to sexting and molesting teen girl

Booking photo for Brandon Kieth Jacobs (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 37-year-old Logan man has confessed to sexting and molesting a 16-year-old girl last month. Brandon K. Jacobs was booked into the Cache County Jail Oct. 23.

Jacobs participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor, a second degree felony; enticing a minor by text and unlawful sexual conduct with a teenage girl, both third-degree felonies.

As part of the deal in exchange for Jacobs’ guilty plea, prosecutors dropped 12 remaining charges.

On Oct. 15, Logan City police officers received a call from the victim’s mother. She explained how her daughter had sent and received nude photographs with Jacobs, the step-father of one of the girl’s friends.

The mother provided the girl’s phone to officers and consented for them to search it. On the phone were the Google Hangouts and Facebook Messenger apps containing ongoing messages between Jacobs and the girl.

The messages, many graphic in nature, contained nude photos and videos exchanged between Jacobs and the 16-year-old. The conversations began Oct. 3 and continued until the girl’s mother came across the sexually explicit material.

Officers used the girl’s phone to contact Jacobs, posing as the victim, to arrange a meeting. He was taken into custody for questioning by officers as he was seen walking to the rendezvous location.

Jacobs confessed to officers that he was guilty, needed help and didn’t know why he had sexted with the victim. He also told them how he had previously met up with the girl and molested her.

During Monday’s court appearance, Judge Brian Cannell scheduled sentencing for Jan. 4, 2021. He ordered Jacobs to complete a presentence report with state agents about his criminal history.

Jacobs remains in jail. He could face up to 15 years in prison.

