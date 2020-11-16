New traffic signal will soon be operational in northwest Logan

In another sign of continued growth, Logan city has announced that a new traffic signal will be activated on Wednesday November 18 at 1400 North 600 West Logan. Final testing will begin at 1:00 pm and activation is scheduled for 2:00 pm.

The city asks drivers to note the new lane configuration and traffic patterns. Travelers will notice that the roadway narrows on 1400 North as it approaches the railroad tracks. They stress that this was not the intended design.

The city says they have been working with Union Pacific Railroad on the design of the intersection since 2016 but due to unforeseen delays in the permitting process, the railroad crossing has not yet been completed. They will continue to work with the railroad to complete the widening, but it is not clear when the work will be scheduled.

In the meantime, the City of Logan has developed a plan that allows the intersection to safely re-open with signal control. They urge caution traveling through the area.

As a reminder, please do not stop on the railroad tracks and pay special attention to the large white stop bars on either side of the railroad tracks.