No injuries after small plane crash in Newton

Small plane crash near Newton Reservoir, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 (Courtesy: Newton Fire Department)

NEWTON — Emergency crews were called to small plane crash Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. near 9600 N. 6400 W. close to Newton Reservoir.

According the Newton Fire Department, the small plane reportedly experienced an engine malfunction, forcing it to land without power in a farm field. The pilot and two passengers were able to exit the aircraft and were not injured.

The pilot called 911 to report the accident. They confirmed that everyone was okay.

Fire fighters reported the plane experienced minor damage to its propeller but no fuel or fluids leaked from the aircraft. The FAA was notified about the crash.

Personnel from Newton’s Battalion 3A and Station 50 were called to the crash. They remained on scene until law enforcement arrived.

