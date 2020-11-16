Raymond (Ray) Joseph Dunn passed away on November 7, 2020 at the age of 94.

Born 23 April 1926 in Salt Lake City, the only child of Joseph Patrick and Ester Fern Ann Gray Dunn, Ray graduated from West High School and served in the Navy during WWII.

After the war, Ray graduated from the University of Utah, with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He later earned a second bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from Texas Western College (now the University of Texas at El Paso). After working for American Smelting and Refining Corp, Ray spent 30 years with Thiokol Corporation. He retired in 1991.

Ray married Jean Howcroft on August 8, 1946. They were blessed with one child, Mark Raymond Dunn. In 1956, the family was sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents and his son. He is survived by his wife Jean, daughter-in-law Deborah Dunn, and two grandchildren: Allison Dunn and Gregory (Suellen) Dunn.

An avid golfer, Ray had the reputation of knowing where every golf course was in the state. He was committed to serving his community. He volunteered as a high school math tutor, family history consultant, member of the Tremonton City Library board, and spent 23 years as the Chairman of the Board with Members First Credit Union. He enjoyed history and had a particular interest in ancient Egypt; even fulfilling a dream to climb into one of the Great Pyramids.

Funeral services for Raymond will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 12:00 noon.

A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 – 11:30am. All services will be held at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required, and social distancing practiced.

