March 22, 1933 – November 13, 2020 (age 87)

Reed Leroy Schiffman beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020 at the age of 87.

Born in Providence, Utah on March 22, 1933 to Fred L. Schiffman and Pearl L. Skinner his birth was a special event because he was accompanied by his twin sister, Rita.

Reed married his loving wife Dixie Seeholzer Schiffman in the Salt Lake Temple on September 1, 1955. A faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Reed served many years in various positions in the church.

Reed graduated from Logan High School where he actively participated in sports, musicals and was the president of his Seminary class. He later graduated from Utah State University earning his bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering and was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. After graduating from Utah State he served five years as a Lieutenant in the United States Army.

Reed worked for more than thirty years for Thiokol as an Industrial Engineering manager before retiring.

Reed led a full and active life. A dedicated husband, father and grandfather, he loved his family and the outdoors. Some of his favorite past times included riding horses, playing golf at the Logan Golf and Country Club, family rides on the four-wheelers, boating, Aggie football and basketball games, and spending time with family at homes in North Logan, Bear Lake and St. George. Reed enjoyed spending time in the mountains and skiing at Beaver where he also worked for many years in the family owned business managing the ski shop.

Reed will be greatly missed and we are comforted knowing of the tender reunion with his son Bret Reed, mother and father, and sisters Gayle, Donna, and Rita.

Survived by his wife Dixie, brother Lynn (Karen) Schiffman and children Mitchel Schiffman, Craig (Julie) Schiffman, and Lori (Arnie) Hogue, 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Holly, Christine and the staff at The Gables in North Logan for their exceptional care and service the past months.

Due to COVID, a private funeral service will be held for immediate family on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1:00pm. Services will be live streamed by clicking here. Password: Reed

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.