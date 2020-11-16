Trial set for Logan man charged with having sex with teen girl

Booking photo for Frederick A. Guadarrama (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 27-year-old Logan man, convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl and then allegedly continuing to have a sexual relationship with her, has requested his case go to trial. Frederick A. Guadarrama is being held in the Cache County Jail since being arrested Aug. 12.

Guadarrama participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He was previously charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony.

Defense attorney Kevin Vander Werff said prosecutors were not offering any plea deal in the case. He explained, Guadarrama was asking for a trial even though it might not be held for months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Judge Brian Cannell set the trial for May 20, 2021. He expressed hope that jury trials will resume by then, noting though that there are a lot of moving parts outside his control, including a possible vaccine.

In July 2017, Guadarrama raped the then 14-year-old girl while he was on leave from the military and visiting Cache County. The girl became pregnant and later gave birth to a baby.

When detectives interviewed Guadarrama, he denied ever having sex with the juvenile, but admitted that he had been alone with her when he was home on leave. He later consented to taking a DNA test which showed he was the baby’s biological father.

In April 2019, Guadarrama was sentenced to 120-days in jail and ordered to have no contact with the victim, after he had pleaded “no contest” to one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony. Defense attorney Kelly Booth had claimed the defendant suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and was so drunk on the night of the crime, he couldn’t remember what happened.

Prosecutors allege the victim in the new case is the same underage girl from the previous case.

Guadarrama is being held without bail. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

