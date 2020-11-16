Utah’s 503 hospitalizations a new 1-day record during pandemic

State epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn has warned that Utah is at risk of overwhelming its hospital capacity due to the state's accelerated rate of COVID-19 infection.

A Box Elder County man, between 65 and 84 years of age, was one of five coronavirus deaths in Utah since Sunday and now 723 Utahns have been lost to COVID-19 since the outbreak last spring.

He is the 24th resident of the Bear River Health District lost to COVID-19 during the pandemic, 13 from Cache County and 11 from Box Elder County.

The state’s Monday case count includes 1,971 new positives since Sunday.

The Bear River Health Department’s Monday totals include 178 new cases (153 in Cache County, 24 in Box Elder County) and one in Rich County.)

There have been 7,771 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District, 6,602 in Cache County, 1,677 in Box Elder County and 32 in Rich County.

Among new positives in the district, 4,974 are described as “recovered”. Hospitalizations remained steady in northern Utah Monday. There are still 18 from the district in hospitals, 10 from Cache County and eight from Box Elder County.

As of Monday 155,779 positive tests have been found in eight months of the pandemic in Utah.

There have been 1,254,258 people tested in the state.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,949 a day and the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests has grown to 24.6 percent.

There are 503 people now hospitalized statewide with COVID-19; that is a new record during the pandemic. There have been 6,859 total hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.

In Idaho there are 83,344 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 763 COVID deaths in Idaho with 492 positive tests in Franklin County, 138 positives in Bear Lake County and 94 in Oneida County.