April 22, 1944 – November 13, 2020 (age 76)



Vera Diane Coburn, 76; of Bancroft, Idaho passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Caribou Memorial Living Center in Soda Springs, Idaho.

Diane was born on April 22, 1944 in Rexburg, Idaho the daughter of Mazel and Merle Shosted Bowman.

She graduated from High School and also became a C.N.A. and enjoyed working in the health care field and helping others.

Diane married David John R. Winder. They were later divorced.

Diane later married Car Robert Coburn on November 6, 1975 in Jackson, Wyoming.

She had lived in Idaho and Mew Mexico.

Diane is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

She liked reading in the Bible, fishing, playing cards and traveling. She loved visiting family and friends.

Diane is survived by her husband Carl Robert Coburn of Bancroft, Idaho, two sons Mazel Davey and Lisa Winder of Grace, Idaho, Tracy Ray Winder of Bancroft, Idaho, and a daughter April Diane Hathaway of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and also 5 step-children, Carl Vaughn and Terri Coburn of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Cynthia Gail Coburn of Preston, Idado, John Ervin and Simone Coburn of Fairfax, Virginia, Sherry Ilene and Rick Densley of Preston, Idaho, Roger Delynn and Mandi Coburn of Grace, Idaho. She is also survived by many grandkids and great-grandkids and six sisters, Darlene Mitchell, Alice McArthur, Debbie Richards, Sherry Reeder and Frances Case. She was preceded in death by a brother Terry Bowman.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Sims Funeral Home.