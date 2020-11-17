Cache Community Food Pantry needs turkeys

Farrell Layne from Hyde Park pulls a cart with turkeys and hams to the freezer. The pantry is short 300 turkeys for Thanksgiving.

LOGAN-Across the country families will gather for Thanksgiving. The season brings thoughts of families gathered at a crowded table, with turkey and trimmings and pies and other desserts spilling onto nearby counters. COVID-19 may alter the holiday feast, but millions of Americans will still find a way to fill their bellies and lay comatose on the floor waiting for the food to settle.

While this may be the scene in many homes in Cache Valley, there may also be families with little or no food to eat on Thanksgiving Day.

Matt Whitaker, the director of the Cache Community Food Bank is doing what he can to make sure that doesn’t happen here. He is hoping to have enough food to help those who need it for Thanksgiving.

Although people in Cache Valley have been very generous, the pantry could use a little help providing Thanksgiving dinners for some 900 families on their list.

“We could use another 300 turkeys; we have about 600 of them already,” he said. “We could also use corn, cranberries, stuffing and the rest of what people generally eat for Thanksgiving.

They are also getting a fair share of hams.

Farrell Layne has been volunteering Mondays and Thursdays since 2012 when he retired form RR Donnelly as a warehouse manager.

”People in Cache Valley are amazing,” he said. ”We are getting a few turkeys and Thanksgiving supplies every day.”

Further north in Preston, Steve Aust director of at the Franklin County Community Food Pantry said they have a private party that takes care of Holiday boxes. Todd Lundahl has employees from his two businesses, Lundahl Iron Works and Lundahl Building Systems, gather with some friends to assemble Thanksgiving boxes.

“With all of the people that want to help it, usually goes pretty quick,” Lundahl said. “We will have to make some changes due to COVID-19.

The boxes will have a turkey and the rest of the items needed for a meal for a family.

The Thanksgiving boxes will be assembled at the Archery Building, located at 550 West Oneida, on Tuesday evening Nov. 23, and distributed Wed Nov, 24.

In Brigham City, the Box Elder Food Pantry have already dispensed their Thanksgiving boxes, said Joleen Groberg,the director of the pantry.

“We’ve served 277 households in October and given them Thanksgiving meal boxes,” she said. “We do have a turkey drive coming up.”

The Perry Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is going to hold a turkey drive and donate the turkeys, Groberg said.

“They wanted to know if we could use some turkeys, we said yes,” she said. They usually give us about 200 turkeys.”

This year because of COVID the pantry is expecting to receive about 1,000 turkeys. Groberg said they will freeze them and use them for Christmas.