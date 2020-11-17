Darrell B. Staples, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 15, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Darrell was born December 17, 1934, in Goshen, Idaho, to Wilford B. Staples and Maggie Josephine Smith Staples. He spent the first twenty years of his life in Goshen. He went to school at Goshen Grade School and graduated from Firth High School.

He worked for Utah Power and Light Co. in Goshen for three years. He then joined the US Navy in January 1956. After being discharged from the Navy in January 1960, he was employed with Argonne National Laboratory for 35 years at the NRTF (EBR 2 Area).

He married Verla Wardle in 1962, and after her passing in 1984, he married Julie Day Gardner in the Idaho Falls Temple in October 1985. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings. He served as Stake Clerk in the Idaho Falls Stake for eight years. He and Julie served a mission in the Naga Philippines Mission in 2003 and 2004. They also served in the Idaho Falls Family History Center in 2005 and 2006. They then served a mission in the Salt Lake Family History Center in the Indexing Zone from 2007-2009. He loved the indexing program and indexed/reviewed over 400,000 names. He and Julie then served in the Idaho Falls Employment Center in 2011. They served in the Idaho Falls Temple Baptistry for three years. He loved the Temple & attended as often as he could, it was his greatest joy.

He was a member of the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team.

He is survived by his wife, Julie Staples of Idaho Falls, Idaho; stepson, Thayne Brower of Wales, Utah; stepdaughter, Becky (Bruce) Lundquist of Logan, Utah; stepson, Jeff (Andrea) Gardner of Blackfoot, Idaho; stepson, Scott Gardner of Meridian, Idaho; brother, Merlin (Glenda) Staples of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 24 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren (at last count).

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Nila Dial and Helen Howard; brother, Neil Staples; stepsons, David and Craig Gardner; and stepdaughters, Christina and Vicki Jo Gardner; and one great-grandson.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00am Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Ucon Cemetery with Bishop Isaac Simpson officiating. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and the Navy Honor Guard. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, everyone will be required to wear a mask.

