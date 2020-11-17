Judge refuses to release Logan man suspected of binding woman with tape and raping her

Booking photo for Conner Isaac Clifford (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A judge has refused to release a 28-year-old Logan man accused of binding a woman with tape and raping her. Judge Brandon Maynard denied the pretrial release for Conner I. Clifford, saying the suspect posed a risk to the community.

Clifford participated in a virtual detention hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was previously charged with two counts of object rape, aggravated kidnapping and forcible sodomy, all first-degree felonies.

In October, Cache County sheriff’s deputies received a call about the rape. The alleged victim claimed Clifford had used electrical tape to tie her hands behind her back. He then put a cloth in her mouth, and more tape around her head to muffle her voice.

The woman said Clifford, who was an acquaintance she had met online, then raped her without her consent.

During Monday’s hearing, defense attorney Edward Stone claimed Clifford’s relationship was consensual, despite the “very significant charges”. He requested bail and claimed his client was not a danger to the public.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Tony Baird disagreed. He explained how Clifford allegedly met the woman online and paid for her airline flight from California. He said, the suspect’s conduct was egregious and constituted a grave danger to the community.

Judge Maynard said he also was concerned with the allegations and ordered Clifford to remain in jail. He scheduled a preliminary hearing for Dec. 14, when prosecutors will present their evidence in the case, and he’ll determine whether or not the suspect is bound over for trial.

Clifford has no previous criminal history. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com