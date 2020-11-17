July 17, 2020 – November 10, 2020

Levi Tandy O’Neal passed away November 10, 2020 due to sudden complications from a congenital disorder.

Levi was born to Scott and Ailee O’Neal on July 17, 2020. He was the perfect baby. He was very happy and had the cutest smile and laugh. Over the last few weeks of his life, Levi found his voice and had so many stories to tell. He loved music, especially listening to his daddy sing and play guitar. He napped best in his mommy’s arms.

Levi leaves behind a legacy of faith. His short life taught us so much about prayer and brought so many people closer to God. We miss him terribly and find comfort knowing that we will be with him eternally.

Levi is preceded in death by his aunt Michelle O’Neal Olsen. He is survived by his parents, Scott and Ailee, his grandparents, Tandy and Cheri Olsen and Scott and Deborah O’Neal, and his aunts, uncles and cousins.

A family service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Hyde Park, Utah.

