Marlene Evon Richards Parry, 64, passed away November 15, 2020 at Logan Regional Hospital in Logan, Utah.

She was born April 12, 1956 in Murray, Utah the daughter of Evan Clark and Jennie May Eckman Richards.

She married Michael Don Parry on December 28, 1990 in the Salt Lake Temple.

She worked for Mountain Bell for many years. She also worked at the Bear River Health Department.

She was an excellent homemaker. She enjoyed traveling and riding roller coasters with her children!

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served a mission in the Toronto, Canada Mission. She served in various church callings in singles wards and home wards. Her greatest enjoyment in life was being with her family. She loved her children and grandchildren very much.

She is survived by her husband, Micheal Parry of Lewiston, Utah; two sons and a daughter, Tristan (Liz) Parry of Summerfield, North Carolina; Jeffrey (Hannah) Parry of Gainesville, Florida; Heather (Dakota) Heiner of Logan, Utah; by five grandchildren: Kalia, Amalyn, Alexa, Eleanor and Clifton; and by one brother and two sisters, Roy Lin Richards of Murray, Utah; Marilyn Richards of West Jordan, Utah; and Connie (Mike) Bell of South Jordan, Utah. She was preceded in death by her parents, by a sister, Karen Schneider and by a baby brother.

Services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Lewiston 3rd Ward Chapel, 16 South Main Street, Lewiston, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to Webb Funeral Home to offset funeral costs by calling 208-852-0533.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.