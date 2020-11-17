Mountain West releases revised 2020-21 conference schedule

Utah State Aggies center Neemias Queta (23) reacts to a play during the second half against the New Mexico Lobos in the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV, on March 14. The Utah State Aggies won against the New Mexico Lobos, 91-83, to advance in the semifinals of the Mountain West Championship.

LOGAN, Utah – The Mountain West has announced a revised league schedule for the 2020-21 season that includes 20 conference games with five home series and five road series, beginning Dec. 21.

The change is anticipated to be just for the 2020-21 season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and marks the first time that every team in the league will play each opponent twice in the same conference season. The new format emphasizes the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff while significantly reducing travel.

Utah State opens the revised schedule by hosting San José State on Monday, Dec. 21, and Wednesday, Dec. 23, inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. USU has opened its league schedule against the Spartans more than any other team in the league, facing SJSU in the opening game four times in its eight years in the MW.

Following the Christmas break, the Aggies resume play at Air Force and ring in the New Year in Colorado Springs with games against the Falcons on Thursday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 2.

USU remains on the road for its next series, facing New Mexico in Albuquerque on Thursday, Jan. 7, and Saturday, Jan. 9. The venue with the Lobos could change, as the UNM football team has been playing all of its 2020 games in Las Vegas because of tighter COVID regulations in the state of New Mexico.

Utah State will then be home for its next two series, hosting San Diego State on Thursday, Jan. 14, and Saturday, Jan. 16, before welcoming Colorado State to the Spectrum on Wednesday, Jan. 20, and Friday, Jan. 22.

The Aggies have a quick turnaround for their next road series, traveling to UNLV the following Monday to open the two-game set against the Runnin’ Rebels on Jan. 25, and Wednesday, Jan. 27. A second road series follows with contests at Fresno State on Thursday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, Feb. 6.

Utah State returns to the Spectrum on Thursday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 13, hosting the Wyoming Cowboys, before making the final road trip of the year to Boise State on Thursday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 20. The Aggies close out the regular season at home, welcoming Nevada to Logan on Thursday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 27.

Mountain West national television partners CBS Sports and FOX Sports will now initiate a selection procedure, which will include the shifting of games from their current dates. Additional announcements on television selections will be made soon.

Utah State men’s basketball news and information is available on Facebook (facebook.com/ usumensbasketball), on Twitter (@usubasketball) and on Instagram (@usubasketball). Fans can also get USU men’s basketball highlights on YouTube (youtube.com/ utahstateathletics). Aggie fans can follow the Utah State athletic program on Twitter (@usuathletics), on Facebook (facebook.com/usuathletics) or on Instagram (@usuathletics).