September 21, 1943 – November 11, 2020 (age 77)

Patricia Marie (Hunter) Gordon, 77, died on November 11, 2020 in her Cedar City, Utah home, enfolded in the love of her family and friends, after a valiant 11-year battle against multiple myeloma.

Born in Berkeley, California, and raised in that state, Patricia had lived in Utah since 1971. A resident of Logan for over forty years, she moved to Cedar City in 2016, after a five-year residence in New Hampshire.

A life-long Episcopalian, she attended St. John’s Episcopal Church in Logan, Utah; All Saints in Littleton, New Hampshire; and St. Jude’s in Cedar City, Utah.

Pat’s great love was art. She created in many media – oil, acrylic and water-color, paper collage, ceramics – but her favorite creations were inspired by “found art”: ordinary materials like bits of wire, cast-off feathers or pieces of broken glass turned into whimsical expressions of her uniquely creative vision.

Patricia is survived by her two children, Kenneth Hunter Gordon and Wendy Marie Gordon (Guenther), six grandchildren – Keegan, Dellagrace, Kade and Derianna Gordon, and Chet and Vivien Guenther – and her devoted friend, caregiver and former husband, Tom. The oldest of four children, Patricia leaves behind siblings Richard, in Maryland, Michael, in California, and Theresa in Arizona.

No funeral is planned; the family will hold a memorial service at a later date.