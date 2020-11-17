Smithfield Library gives break on library fines to help feed less fortunate

smithfieldcity.org

SMITHFIELD — Carrying on business during the pandemic has been a challenge for everyone. But among the organizations learning to adapt is the Smithfield Library. During KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Joi Manning talked about what programs and events they have going on, such as Food for Fines.

“For many years, two weeks before Thanksgiving, we do this program where patrons can bring in non-perishable foods and each item is equal to fifty cents off their fines that they have on their account, up to five dollars,” said Manning. “Then those non-perishable cans and boxes will be sent over to the Smithfield Food Bank.”

Food for Fines goes through Saturday. Several other programs have also adapted to virtual options, including the Book Club on Zoom.

“Our theme for this month is to read any Christmas holiday book. I’m over that program so I can tell you a little bit about it. Anybody that wants to be participating in that, I will send them the link and then they can join in on Zoom on that day.”

Other programs that have transitioned to online include their Children’s Storytime held Thursdays on Facebook. For teens they have Take and Make where you can pick up a packet of items that you can make at home.

Right now that includes craft items for Thank You cards that can be decorated as people would like. For more information call the library or visit the Smithfield Library on Facebook, Instragram and Twitter.