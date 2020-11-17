Utah hits new 1-day pandemic record with 512 hospitalizations

FILE - In this March 17, 2020 file photo, Ashley Layton, an LPN at St. Luke's Meridian Medical Center, communicates with a person before taking swab sample at a special outdoor drive-thru screening station for COVID-19 in Meridian, Idaho. The co-chair of Gov. Brad Little's COVID-19 Testing Task Force says Idaho's long-term success in reopening the state during the pandemic hinges on understanding what the state and individuals have to do to defeat the coronavirus. Jim Souza is the chief medical officer for St. Luke's Health System. He says the virus is easily destroyed with soap and water or alcohol wipes, but it does a good job hiding in the population. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, file)

Utah’s rate of coronavirus hospitalizations is setting records including 129 since Monday and over 700 in the last seven days. The 503 people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 yesterday was the most ever, until today’s report which indicates that number has grown to 512.

The state’s Tuesday case count grew to 3,178; there were 1,971 new positives reported Monday.

The Bear River Health Department’s Tuesday totals include 67 new cases (48 in Cache County, 17 in Box Elder County and two in Rich County.)

There have been 7,838 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District, 6,110 in Cache County, 1,694 in Box Elder County and 34 in Rich County.

Among the 7,838 total positive cases in northern Utah 317 have required hospitalization, which is roughly four percent of the total cases.

With nine more deaths reported since Monday, there have now been 732 total deaths in Utah since the start of the pandemic and there have been 189 fatalities from the virus in the last month.

As of Tuesday 158,957 positive tests have been found in eight months of the pandemic in Utah.

There have been 1,265,600 people tested in the state.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,057 a day and the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests has grown to 24.4 percent.

As mentioned there are 512 people now hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, another new record during the pandemic.There have been 6,988 total hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.

In Idaho there are 83,344 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 763 COVID deaths in Idaho with 492 positive tests in Franklin County, 138 positives in Bear Lake County and 94 in Oneida County.