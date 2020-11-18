Another COVID-19 death reported in Cache County while hospitalizations continue to increase

FILE - Alison Sondrup holds her daughter Alayna, 5, during a COVID-19 test from the mobile COVID-19 testing unit at Intermountain Orem Community Hospital Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Orem, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Utah’s coronavirus death toll grew by nine Wednesday and another death of a Cache County resident was included in the new report. A male between 65 and 84 years of age, who was hospitalized at the time of death becomes the 25th COVID-19 death in northern Utah. It is the 14th coronavirus death in Cache County, while 11 have occurred in Box Elder County.

There have been 740 total coronavirus deaths in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

The ongoing surge in the rate of coronavirus hospitalizations continues to set records including 541 patients in hospitals Wednesday, which is 29 more than the record-setting total in Tuesday’s report.

The state’s Wednesday count of new positive tests is 3,071; 13,351 were tested since Tuesday. The last seven days the state has averaged 12,600 tests a day.

Following a changeover in local reporting procedures the Bear River Health Department’s Wednesday totals include 242 new cases (173 in Cache County, 65 in Box Elder County and four in Rich County.)

“Numbers were last reported Monday afternoon at about 3:30,” said BRHD spokesperson Josh Greer. “New numbers were pulled this morning (Wednesday) at 7:00. The new counts represent everything in between.”

There have been 8,013 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District, 6,235 in Cache County, 1,742 in Box Elder County and 36 in Rich County.

Among the 8,013 total positive cases in northern Utah, 324 have required hospitalization. Also, 5,836 of the total positives have since been termed “recovered.”

As of Wednesday 162,028 positive tests have been found in eight months of the pandemic in Utah. There have been 1,278,951 people tested in the state.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,161 a day and the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests has grown to 24.1 percent.

In Idaho there are 85,125 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 798 COVID deaths in Idaho with 528 positive tests in Franklin County, 141 positives in Bear Lake County and 108 in Oneida County.