On Monday, November 16, 2020, our Mom, Grandma, Aunt, and Wife, DeEtta Owens Weller, returned home to her Father in Heaven following a non-COVID illness of many months that gradually sapped her strength and energy.

Born here in Preston, Idaho on October 16, 1941, Mom was born of goodly parents, Charles and Mozell Wheeler Owens. The first of six children born to Chuck and Mozell, DeEtta spent her first years on a farm in Swan Lake before the family moved to Linrose and later to Whitney. As the years went by DeEtta saw her siblings increase in number with first CeDell, then Billy, Garth, Mignon, and finally Eldred. Mom was a happy child growing up, and was typical in every way. She attended Preston city schools, graduating in 1960 from Preston High School.

A life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Mom served a mission to Ireland from 1962 to 1964, serving almost half her mission as mission secretary with Steven R. Covey, mission president.

After returning home she worked for the Church in Salt Lake City, serving as secretarial support for the Missionary Committee. On that committee was Elder Gordon B. Hinckley of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; he counseled DeEtta to move to California where she would meet her Eternal Companion.

Following counsel, Mom moved to San Francisco, where she met David E. (Dave) Weller. The two were sealed on August 15, 1969 in the Salt Lake Temple, under the hand of Elder Hinckley.

The couple made their home in San Francisco and surrounding suburbs, living in the Bay Area for a full 40 years. Born to them along the way were David O. (1971), Douglas J. (1972), Dixie Lee (1974), and Deborah Jean (1975). DeEtta found a way to be close to hers and the other children during the school years by working in the office in local elementary schools. Many of the other school children looked to her as being a ‘second Mom’ because of her love and kindly influence.

DeEtta’s life has been defined by three things: 1) family, 2) service in the Church, and 3) music. Her two sons and two daughters, twenty-one (soon to be twenty-two) grandchildren, and now two great-grandchildren have truly been the joy in her life, watching them grow and blossom and learning to bless others. Meanwhile, DeEtta served faithfully in many Church callings, including RS President, YW President, and in various other auxiliary positions.

After she and Dave moved here to Preston in 2006, she served many years as RS Compassionate Services chairman. Then she was called as ward Music Chairman, a calling she also took great joy in. A special blessing to her was serving in the Logan Temple for six years as an ordinance worker. Meanwhile, she loved to play and listen to music, and her favorite movies were all musicals!

When not with family or involved with her Church callings, DeEtta loved working out in the yard, particularly ‘put-putting’ around on her John Deere tractor mower. Sometimes when she thought no one was looking (or maybe they were) she would do ‘donuts’ in the lawn!

Mom is survived by Dave, her eternal companion of 51 years, all four of her sons and daughters, 21 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

We love you so very much, Mom! What a joy it will be to be reunited with you on the other side!

