December 9, 1937 – October 28, 2020 (age 82)

James Norris Leiser was born December 9, 1937 in Kanab, Utah to George Davis Leiser and Alta Afton Norris Leiser. James passed away on October 28, 2020 at age 82 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

James is survived by Barbara Marie Maughn Larson the mother of their six children and four of their children. Steven James; John Paul; Jamie Susanne (Issacs); and Julie Larson (Taylor).

He was preceded in death by son Mark Lowell (1963) and Brian David (2012). Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren with one more on the way, and also three siblings; Mary Dorthia Franck (Larry), Barbara Jean Merrick (Ron) and Lowell Davis Leiser (Vickey).

James spent his early years growing up with his siblings in Van Nuys, California, located within the San Fernando Valley. He spent many hours helping to build their new home, which was built in stages and living in the family tent while doing so. Jim was a good worker and was always helping his younger siblings.

Jim loved sports, camping, fishing (even caught a fish with his bare hands once), and hunting. He was involved with scouting and frequently went on outings with them. He also liked board games and played with his sibling, especially “Risk”.

As boys do, as he got older, he became interested in cars and girls. He became a good mechanic and worked on several cars including his ’57 Corvette. That “Vette” became his pride and joy.

At some point during high school, he decided he had enough of school. Dad however, said, “ nay”, “if you quit school you must learn a trade”. So, his dad taught him carpentry and in short order Jim became a journeyman carpenter which stayed with him most of his life.

Jim’s sister, Barbara Jean, introduced him to one of her friends named Barbara Marie Maughn. After dating for some time, they were married in 1960. After starting their family in southern California, they decided to move to Hyrum, Utah where they continued to raise their family enjoying time together and with family and friends. Jim and Barbara had numerous years together but eventually their marriage suffered and ended in divorce.

At this point in Jim’s life he started traveling, visiting family, helping them with their various projects, using his carpenter skills as he traveled. He became interested in mining also, and spent some years following this hobby and part-time occupation. Jim also had a passion for doing genealogy and family history work and spent many years doing that. James was a life- long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In his latter years, Jim was difficult to locate, so any visits were few and far between. For the last two years he has been living in an assisted living home in Las Cruces, New Mexico until his recent passing.

During Jim’s life he was always reminded of things his mother taught him, like, “look for the silver lining”; “Put your shoulder to the wheel”; “You can accomplish anything you set your mind to as long as it is righteous and noble”.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 beginning at 12:15pm at the Hyrum Cemetery, 500 East Main Street, Hyrum, Utah.

A viewing will be held prior at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building, 176 South 1300 East in Hyrum, Utah in the Relief Society room from 11:00am to 12:00 noon. Following Graveside Services, guests and family are invited back to church for stories and remembrances. Remember to please wear masks and social distance.

Thanks to any and all for helping our family at this time. Best wishes Leiser family.

Funeral services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary, 435-787-8514, 80 West 4200 North Hyde Park, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.