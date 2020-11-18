Mayor Daines on new traffic signal and an update on 100 West in Logan

A much needed traffic signal has gone in at the intersection of 14-hundred North and 600 West In Logan. On KVNU’s monthly Speak to the Mayor program on Wednesday, Logan mayor Holly Daines said because of a disagreement with the railroad the road narrows at that intersection.

“The light is a huge improvement and as we put out in some information, I don’t know if folks know, we have this brand new intersection, but you then have to narrow down to cross the railroad tracks. We, early on, had engaged with the railroad, had permits, and then at the last minute there was some disagreements over, sort of, the maintenance agreement. So we’re still trying to work that out, and that is the reason that that does bottle neck down a little bit, ” she said.

The mayor said though with Step 1 that intersection is better than it was and once they get a few more details worked out with Union Pacific they can hopefully open the rest of it up. The mayor also gave an update on the 100 West project at 600 South.

“Right now 600 South – 1st West ends in a T. If you’ve driven that you know it runs into a church. So we purchased all the property and the bridge is designed. It would go around to the east side of the parking lot and then would connect back in, kind of behind the new development where this new Adams building office tower is going up there on South Main. And then 1st West will connect onto the light at U.S. 89-91 there at McDonalds.”

She said the whole project comes to about 10 million dollars, so they have divided it up into phases.

Daines said they have an application with the COG-board – the Council of Governments which involves all the mayors in the valley that make some decisions on funding that they get from the state and federal government for transportation.