One downtown Logan tradition promoted as pandemic proof

LOGAN — Even with other events cancelled for this year, one tradition will continue in downtown Logan. On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday, Gary Saxton of the Logan Downtown Alliance said it’s the 21st year for the Parade of Gingerbread Homes.

“And the one thing that’s great about this event is it’s pandemic-proof, it’s something that you don’t need to have a big event to attend. So it’s throughout the month of December, actually starting December 5th through the 26th. This year we have ten gingerbread creations that will be viewable in downtown Logan.”

He said most of the houses can be viewed from the outside through the windows in the afternoon or evening. Saxton said it’s a great event for immediate families to enjoy without having to be around large crowds.