Oralia Ayala Solis, a loving mother and dear friend, passed away on November 17, 2020.

Oralia was born on April 17, 1939 in McAllen, Texas to Florentino Ayala and Maria Inez Ramat.

She was raised in Texas where she attended and graduated from McAllen High School.

After moving to Tremonton, Utah she married the love of her life Pedro Velasco Solis. They were married on July 29, 1961.

Throughout her life, Oralia was a seasonal worker, retired from Autoliv in 2003, and most importantly, a stay at home mother.

Oralia was known as the sweetest lady and always willing to help everyone. She loved her dogs, especially Ashes and Tiny. She loved to play Bingo and Loteria. She was loved by all!

She was a member of the Santa Ana Church in Tremonton, Utah.

Oralia is survived by Rosie (Ray) Garza, Esperanza (Rey) Rodriguez, Juliana Blandon, Jamie Solis, Esmeralda (Jorge Medina) Solis, Petrolena (Celso) Hernandez. She has a great posterity of 20 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by Pedro Velasco Solis (husband), Armando and Juan Solis (sons), her parents, brothers, sisters, and grandchildren.

A Rosary service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the St. Henry’s Catholic Church, 380 South 200 East, Brigham City, Utah.

The Rosary and Funeral Mass will be live streamed by clicking here.

We would like to thank everyone who was part of her life. For your thoughtful prayers, love, and kind words for all of her family, friends, doctors, nurses and everyone who touched her life.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.