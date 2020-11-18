February 25, 1929 – November 15, 2020 (age 91)

Phil A. Williamson, beloved husband, father, grandfather passed away at his home surrounded by his wife and children on November 15, 2020.

Phil was born February 25, 1929 in St. Charles, Idaho to Claude Rolland Williamson and Mercy T. Arnell. His family later moved to Montpelier, Idaho where he lived until 1971 and then moved the family to Hyrum, Utah.

He married his high school sweetheart (sort of Mom’s words – they dated on and off in high school) Nell Dean Banks on August 19, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple.

They are the parents of four children, Robyn Kaye (David) Cohoon Orem, Utah; Ned R. Williamson (Shirlyn) Logan, Utah; Kirk Paul Williamson (Sandra) Brigham City, Utah; and Erin Sue Casteel, Hyrum, Utah. He is the proud grandfather to 19 grandchildren and 76 great-grandchildren.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, brothers Claude and Rex Williamson and one grandson Jason Cohoon.

Phil spent his youth in the Bear Lake Valley. He had many treasured friends growing up. They got into their share of mischief (something about a gate on top of a barn) and enjoyed many years of friendship.

While still attending Montpelier High School, he talked his Dad into signing the paperwork for him so he could join the Navy during World War II. He was stationed in the San Francisco Bay area to protect the area from possible German or Japanese attacks. While in the Navy, he earned his High School diploma. Nell Dean said she wouldn’t marry him if he was in the Navy, so he accepted an honorable discharge and returned to Idaho.

Phil loved the out-of-doors. He loved to water and snow ski. He spent many happy hours with his brothers skiing. When he was younger, he loved to hunt-often to put food on the table. He was a child and teenager during the depression and was taught to do more with less.

He was never happier than when he was camping with family members. Sitting around the campfire with one or more grandchildren on his lap sharing stories and his sage advice. He loved to play games with friends and family. He spent hours teaching his grandchildren how to play card games.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various positions throughout his life.

He had a huge heart – giving his time freely to his parents and other family members. If Nell Dean did not know where he was, she would send one or more of the kids to Grandpa Williamson’s work – they never seemed to run out of things to talk about. They loved spending time together.

Every Sunday evening was spent with Grandma and Grandpa Williamson’s house to watch Gun Smoke and Lawrence Welk and enjoy Grandma’s great cookies or pie. He supported Nell Dean as she cared for her mother. He welcomed Nell Dean’s disabled aunt, Nellie Blalock, into their home where she resided for many years.

His occupation for most of his life was truck driver delivering produce from Salt Lake City to the Bear Lake Valley while working at Busco Produce. Later he worked for EA Miller of Hyrum delivering beef to the western states. When he was first married, he did work with his brother Claude picking up milk from the farmers. He also worked for the Union Pacific railroad. He left their employment because he hated being away from his family so much.

After retiring he drove the Senior citizen center van. He loved serving. He loved to drive! One of greatest sorrows was the loss of his sight meaning he could no longer drive. He loved the people at the Senior Citizen Center. He loved playing pool with his friends. He enjoyed the trips they went on. It broke his heart when his loss of eyesight prevented him from participating.

We all learned to gauge his moods by the positioning of his lower lip. He was often silent but his feelings were written on his face. The lower the lip and the more it protruded told you just how mad or upset he was. It earned him the title Grumpa. Many a grandchild has the “grumpa lip” when they get upset.

He loved to serve. He loved this beautiful country. He served in the Army Reserves for 35 years. He loved the reserves and the many friends he made while serving. He traveled with the reserves all over the United States and Korea. He was very proud of his service. Imagine going to drill every week for over 35 years and giving up 2 weeks of vacation for active duty year after year. He was so very proud when his grandson Timothy Coombs joined the Navy and his grandson Bobby Cohoon joined the army. He rejoiced in their accomplishments! Their service made him feel that through his grandsons he was still able to give back to this great country.

He was our Hero! He took such good care of his children often sacrificing far beyond the norm for them. He took such great care of Mom as she has struggled with health and memory issues. Thank you for all the trips to the lake, spontaneous trips up the canyon for dinners cooked over the campfire. Thanks for going to jail to protect our dog. Thank you for pulling the car out of the ditch. Thank you for searching for the lost hunters. Thank you for coming to the rescue by sitting with a scared teenager at 3:00 in the morning waiting for the parents of the children she was babysitting. Thank you for giving us a place to stay when we were need. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for the laughter and the tears you wiped. Thank you for loving not only your family but neighbors, friends and even strangers.

A viewing will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Sunset Valley Mortuary, 1950 North Main Street, Logan, Utah.

Dad’s heart belonged to the Bear Lake Valley. He will be going home. He will be laid to rest near his parents and in-laws in the Montpelier Cemetery.

