Ronald M. Bates was born November 11, 1945 in Los Angeles, California to Jack C. Bates and Pauline Jacques. He left our world on November 15, 2020 to soar with the eagles.

He attended his school years in Ogden, Utah. He became a machinist at a young age and worked for companies in California and Utah for 50 years. His last employer was True Positions at Autoliv.

His favorite pastimes consisted of fishing, hunting, and spending time with his grandkids. His favorite thing to do was go on road trips with his wife, Jill. Some of their most memorable trips included Wendover, Yellowstone and Almogordo. He loved his 1968 Chevy, watching the Raiders and the Lakers. He enjoyed going to rock concerts. Some of his favorites were Foreigner, Bob Seger and The Eagles. He had a real talent for making jewelry and leather work.

He is survived by Jill Bates (wife). Brothers, Richard and Ted Contes. Sister, Teresa Bates Bonin. Three daughters from his previous marriage, Jessica Graham, Nicole Salazar, and Natalie Bates. When Ron and Jill got married, he added four sons Dani Marble, Jade (Trisha) Marble, Judson (Gina) Marble, Braydon (Alexis) Marble and one daughter Tiffany (Jared) Fawson.

Ron was preceded in death by Anthony Bates (son), Anthony Salazar (son-in-law) and Pauline Jacques (mother).

He was loved by numerous grandchildren from California to Oklahoma, with most of them living in Utah. Ron had a fun-loving sense of humor and generous spirit. He loved supporting his grandkids in all their adventures. He adored his grandkids!

Funeral and graveside services will be closed to other than to immediate family due to COVID restrictions. We would love to have you join us via live stream on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00am. The live stream can be found by clicking here.

His final resting place will be in Ogden next to his mom at Leavitt’s Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.