November 23, 1928 – November 13, 2020 (age 91)

Rulon Cordell Scott, 91, a World War II veteran, avid outdoorsman and proud patriarch of his family, died November 13, 2020 at his home in Roy, Utah, surrounded by loved ones, just 10 days before his 92nd birthday.

Rulon was born in Logan, Utah, on November 23, 1928, to Rulon William and Sarah Gunnell Garr Scott.

He was raised in Morgan, Utah, and graduated from Morgan High School May 16, 1946. After graduation, Rulon enlisted in the US Army in July of 1946 and joined 188th Parachute Infantry-11th Airborne Division. A World War II veteran, Rulon served in Sendai, Japan, as part of the Occupation Forces.

After his service in the Army, Rulon graduated from Weber State College in June 1950, and from Utah State University in June 1962, with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. During his career, he worked for Utah Poultry, Weber State University, Utah Power and Light, Hill Air Force Base, Goodbody, and Merrill Lynch where he retired after 35 years.

A lifelong active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Rulon served in various callings and capacities.

He was an Eagle Scout who loved the outdoors and spent many joyful hours camping, deer, elk and pheasant hunting, fly fishing, fly tying, and honing his photography skills. His passion for all kinds of fishing led his grandchildren and great-grandchildren to affectionately call him their “Fishing Grandpa.” Rulon always had a life story or a “Whopping but True Fish Story” to share with all who would listen.

Rulon married Patricia Widdison on April 8, 1949, later divorced. He married Valoy Bingham Hill on October 1, 1976, later divorced. His seven children and later his grandchildren and great-grandchildren are his proudest legacy.

He is survived by his seven wonderful (his specific word for his obituary) children; Kevin Cordell Scott (Susan) of (Layton, Utah), Sherrie Scott Chambers (LeRoy) of (Kaysville, Utah), Lynn Widdison Scott (Tami) of (Rigby, Idaho), Karen Scott Galt (Andy) of (Suwanee, Georgia), Kari Scott Romijn of (Kaysville, Utah), Kristopher Thomas Scott of (Salt Lake City, Utah) and Ryan Bingham Scott (Lyndsi) of (Kaysville, Utah). He is also survived by 42 grandchildren, 101 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Don Lamoine Scott, sister, Sonja Mae Scott Gish Davis, and great-grandson, Tyson J. Groesbeck.

A memorial gathering for friends and family will be held at Cache Valley Mortuary at 80 West 4200 North, Hyde Park, Utah on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 11:00am – 12:00 noon.

Graveside services and internment will be at 12:30pm, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Millville Utah Cemetery, 250 East 100 North, Millville, Utah which has special family significance as it was once part of Rulon’s great-grandfather Abel Weaver Garr’s Elk Horne Ranch.

In lieu of flowers, Rulon requested donations to the Perpetual Education Fund at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.