March 23, 1928 – November 15, 2020 (age 92)

Ruth Gibson Myers, 92, of Sandy, Utah passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 in her apartment in Canyon Creek in Midvale, Utah.

She was born March 23, 1928 in Medford, Oregon to George W. Gibson and Lyda A. Wise. Ruth and her brother, ‘Bud’, grew up in the Santa Clara, San Jose area in California.

Ruth married Earl Myers after he was honorably discharged from the Armed Services and she finished High School. They moved to Oregon for a few years while Earl drove logging trucks, and then they returned to California to raise their 4 children; Michael, Laura, Daniel and Kathy.

Ruth was a active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings, even until her passing.

She moved to Utah after the passing of her dearly loved husband, to live near her family. She resided at Williamsburg in Logan and later in Salt Lake at Atria and then Canyons Creek.

Ruth is survived by a large, loving family who rallied around to support her in her last days before her passing.

Services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 beginning at 11:00am at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan, Utah, with a viewing prior at 10:00am.

Services will be livestreamed, and may be viewed by clicking here. Password: Myers