Utah State at Wyoming football game canceled

Written by Doug Hoffman
November 18, 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Due to an upward trend of COVID-19 cases within the Utah State football program, the Aggies are unable to participate in the scheduled football game on Thursday, Nov. 19, at Wyoming. Therefore, the Mountain West is canceling the game and declaring it a no contest. There is no plan to reschedule the game.

