Utah State football to host New Mexico on Thanksgiving without fans

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell announced Wednesday that only family members of players will be allowed inside Maverik Stadium for the Aggies’ Mountain West Thanksgiving game against New Mexico on Thursday, Nov. 26.

This decision is based off recommendations and safety guidelines from university, local and state officials due to increased COVID-19 hospitalizations and unsustainable case rates in Utah.

Utah State did have 5,116 fans for its home opener against San Diego State on Oct. 31, but did not allow fans for its home game against Fresno State on Nov. 14.

USU’s Thanksgiving game against the Lobos will be nationally televised on Fox Sports 1 (Xfinity Ch. 265/HD691, DirecTV Ch. 219, DISH Ch. 150) and is scheduled to kickoff at 5 p.m.

