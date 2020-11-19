Case continues forward for Logan man accused of killing baby girl

Booking photo for Kyle J. Gooch (Courtesy: Cache County Jail).

LOGAN — The trial for a 31-year-old Logan man accused of killing a baby girl almost two years ago continues to move forward slowly. Kyle T. Gooch is being held in jail since being arrested in July 2019.

Gooch participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He has been charged with aggravated murder, a capitol offense; aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault and violating a protective order, both third-degree felonies; and other misdemeanors; in four other cases.

Defense attorney Rudy Bautista said they were in the process of assembling their expert witnesses for a trial. He asked for more time to continue to gather evidence and evaluations.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck scheduled a further pretrial conference for Jan. 13 after prosecutors said they had no problem with allowing more time.

A five day jury trial in August was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions that prohibited in person hearings.

Police allege Gooch smothered and killed the baby on December 14, 2018. The girl was four days away from her 1st Birthday. She had bruises on her face and had vomited blood, when officers found her deceased in her crib, wrapped tightly in a blanket and lying face down.

Police allege that Gooch was caring for the child and her two older siblings while the mother was gone picking up gifts for Christmas. He had been drinking a mix of cola and whiskey earlier in the afternoon.

Gooch did not speak during Thursday’s court appearance. He previously pleaded “not guilty” to all of the crimes. He remains in jail, being held without bail, and could face up to life in prison if convicted.

