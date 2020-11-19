Criminal case dropped against Logan man charged with molesting teen girl

Written by Will Feelright
November 19, 2020
Booking photo for Omar S. Escobar (Courtesy: Cache County Jail.)

LOGAN — The criminal case against a 39-year-old Logan man charged with molesting a teenage girl last year has been dropped. The case had been ongoing since Omar S. Escobar was arrested in September 2019.

Court records show, Escobar participated in a virtual preliminary hearing in 1st District Court Nov. 9, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He had been charged with five counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Tony Baird made a motion to drop the case. The charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning prosecutors can refile the case at a later date.

In August 2019, Escobar self-reported the alleged crimes to Logan City police officers just before being booked into jail. The suspect told officers that he had molested the girl on multiple occasions.

Officers later interviewed the alleged victim, who was an acquaintance of Escobar. She allegedly provided additional details about the sexual abuse.

Once the criminal case was filed though, prosecutors had difficulty getting the alleged victim to testify in court. A previous preliminary hearing was cancelled after she reportedly became scarred and didn’t want to take the witness stand and confront Escobar.

