James Joseph Hackleman, 96 passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 in South Ogden, Utah.

James was born June 19, 1924 in Kansas City, Missouri to Virgil Lincoln Hackleman and Freda Victoria Purmann Hackleman. After High School James attended a Business College. He served in the Army form March 1943 to June 1946. He was stationed at Fort Douglas in Salt Lake City, Utah.

It was there he met Mona Ames and they married in 1945. They lived in Salt Lake City. James raised chickens and had a hunting dog and loved to duck and Pheasant hunt with his Chesapeake, Prince. The family moved to Brigham City where he lived until he was 93 years old. After he retired from Thiokol, he managed the Thiokol Credit Union in Brigham City.

James purchased a boat, and the water skiing was on. He loved to share his time and boat with anyone that showed an interest in water skiing, fishing or boating. Many wonderful and very memorable memories were made on our camping and boating outings. He was always very fun and enjoyed doing activities.

James was baptized in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1968. Mona and James were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.

Surviving are his two children: James K. and Shirlene, seven grandchildren and two great-granddaughters and seven great-grandsons and two great-great-grandsons and three great-great-granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sweetheart Mona, sons Charles and Brent.

Graveside services will be Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Brigham City Cemetery, 325 South 300 East, Brigham City, Utah.

A viewing will be Friday from 11:00am – 12:30pm at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Due to COVID-19 masks are required and following social distancing.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.