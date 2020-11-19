Local businesses join city ‘Stay Safe to Stay Open’ effort

https://www.visitparkcity.com/covid-19/

LOGAN – Local businesses are signing onto Logan’s “Stay Safe to Stay Open” program in a big way, according to City Councilman Mark Anderson.

During the municipal panel’s regular meeting Tuesday, Mark Anderson reported that 15 videos for the educational initiative promoting coronavirus precautions were scheduled for recording by mid-week.

“Each of the videos are only 30 seconds long,” he explained. “They are very professionally done and they feature great messages about what those businesses have done to keep their employees and customers safe.

“The videos also express gratitude for our amazing community and the public support that local businesses have received (during the ongoing pandemic).”

Council chair Amy Z. Anderson has called the city’s new “Stay Safe to Stay Open” campaign a “refinement” of the city’s previous “Less than 10: Flatten the Curve” education program. The current plan calls for the city to partner with businesses that have joined the “Stay Safe to Stay Open” campaign sponsored by the Utah Chamber of Commerce to create social media content emphasizing the need for COVID-19 safety measures.

Mark Anderson added that the growing list of businesses that have joined the informational alliance with city officials includes Café Ibis, the Family Place, the Cache Valley Center for the Arts, My Girlfriend’s Quilt Shop, the Beehive Grill, Los Primos, Herm’s Inn, the Logan Regional Medical Center, the Riverwoods Conference Center and others.

Following the Aug. 30 expiration of a strict mask mandate imposed by Mayor Holly Daines, the city council members launched their previous “Less than 10: Flatten the Curve” educational program as the centerpiece of a kinder, gentler mask policy.

The “Less than 10” campaign featured public service announcements in September and October by local officials promoting the wearing of face coverings via print media, radio and social media, plus awards to businesses that encourage their customers to follow COVID-19 precautions.

When steadily increasing local rates of COVID-19 infection prompted concerns about the effectiveness of the “Less then 10” effort, the members of the city council opted to shift their focus to the current “Stay Safe to Stay Open” campaign.

In compliance with the recently heightened statewide coronavirus precautions, Amy Anderson said the new video/social media campaign will still “ … stress the need to wear masks regardless of the level at any establishment that allows public gathering, such as live events, movie theaters, sporting contests, weddings, recreational gatherings and other forms of public entertainment.”

“It’s been fun and rewarding to see all these videos being created,” Mark Anderson observed. “But the best part about this effort is knowing that creating these videos has represented a minimal investment while producing positive messages that we can use on social media throughout this pandemic.”

City officials say that the social media content produced for the “Stay Safe to Stay Open” campaign is being created with a $7,000 allocation of funds from the federal CARES Act.