Logan man charged with raping woman waives preliminary hearing

Booking photo for Arthur Bryar Robinson (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 25-year-old Logan man suspected of raping a woman multiple times during the past several years has waived his rights to a preliminary hearing. Arthur B. Robinson waived the hearing just before prosecutors were set to present their evidence in the case.

The two-day virtual hearing began Tuesday afternoon in 1st District Court. Robinson appeared by web conference from the Cache County Jail.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Tony Baird explained how the alleged victim contacted Logan City police officers in September. She claimed Robinson, who she had been in a long-term relationship with, had raped and sexually abused her seven times, while she told him no or tried to push him away.

Defense attorney Aaron Dodd asked for Robinson to be allowed bail, stating it would permit them to begin treatment and therapy. He said his client had been in a long term consensual relationship with the alleged victim, and the allegations reportedly took place in the middle of their association.

Baird objected to Robinson’s pretrial release. He said the suspect treated the alleged victim like an object and was an extreme danger to society.

The hearing was continued to Thursday morning so prosecutors could present portions of more than three hours of video evidence. It included a recorded interview with the alleged victim, and a recorded phone call between the woman and Robinson.

As the Thursday hearing began, Dodd told the court that Robinson wished to waive his rights to the preliminary hearing. He also asked for time to work out a possible plea agreement with prosecutors.

Judge Brandon Maynard ordered Robinson remain in jail and to appear again in court Dec. 21.

Robinson has been charged with four counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of rape and two counts of object rape, all first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

